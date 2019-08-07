MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 61,716 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,716 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 2.55% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 339,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

