Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 3.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

