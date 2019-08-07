Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 3.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $155.84 and a 1 year high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

