MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.90. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 4,479 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.88.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

