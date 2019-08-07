Maximus Resources (ASX:MXR) Shares Up 12.1%

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) shot up 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 12,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,190,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.06.

Maximus Resources Company Profile (ASX:MXR)

Maximus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, nickel, and base metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Spargoville project in the south of the regional mining center of Kalgoorlie.

