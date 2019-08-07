Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 3,879,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,879,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 191,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

