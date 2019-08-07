Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Shares Up 18.8%

Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW)’s stock price shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, 137,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 303% from the average session volume of 33,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $27.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17.

Mawson Resources Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

