Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total value of $4,218,429.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,070,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,771 shares of company stock valued at $43,675,108 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

