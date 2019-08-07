Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.30-3.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.30-3.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $72.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Masonite International by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
