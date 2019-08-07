Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.30-3.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.30-3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Masonite International by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

