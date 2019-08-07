Mark Joseph Nelson Sells 64,452 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,312,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $5.76 on Wednesday, hitting $167.00. 5,680,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 214.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,571,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,468,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.