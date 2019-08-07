Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of MMI opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

