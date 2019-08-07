Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 162,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 819,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,019,000 after purchasing an additional 425,808 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 4,332,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

