Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99, 77,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 53,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Marathon Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

