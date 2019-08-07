Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.51 million.
Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,472. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.