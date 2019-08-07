Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.51 million.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,472. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

