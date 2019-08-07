Magna International (MGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MGA opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.59. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut shares of Magna International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

