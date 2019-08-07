Lympo Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $70,815.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Gate.io, HADAX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00248744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.01233385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00095239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, HADAX, Kucoin and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.