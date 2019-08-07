LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) Trading 3.8% Higher

LXRandCo Inc (TSE:LXR) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08.

LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXRandCo Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company is involved in the sale of its products through a retail network of stores located in department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce Website.

