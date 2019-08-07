Loyd A. Warnock Sells 4,023 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.59. 546,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

