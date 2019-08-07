Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 234,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

