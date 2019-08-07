Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $23.10, 8,021,788 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 295% from the average session volume of 2,028,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $45,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $134,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $213,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.