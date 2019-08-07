Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $134,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

