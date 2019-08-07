Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Loews has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Loews to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loews will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on L. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $485,213.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,037 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $586,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,233 shares of company stock worth $1,649,678. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

