LockTrip (LOC) One Day Volume Tops $43,485.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $43,485.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004244 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Gatecoin. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007027 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

