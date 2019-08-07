LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $567,752.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $567,752.00 and approximately $54,224.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00372056 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00077499 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002538 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006756 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

