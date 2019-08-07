Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £31,783.50 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE bought 63,567 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77).
Shares of LON LLOY remained flat at $GBX 50.24 ($0.66) during trading on Wednesday. 98,712,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.