Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £31,783.50 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE bought 63,567 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77).

Shares of LON LLOY remained flat at $GBX 50.24 ($0.66) during trading on Wednesday. 98,712,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Davy Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 69.44 ($0.91).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

