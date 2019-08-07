Litecoin Plus Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $31,488.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,887.17 or 2.08119855 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00023027 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,457,684 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

