LiteBitcoin Trading 19% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $13,747.00 and $7.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info . LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

