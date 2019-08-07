Linx (LINX) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.00

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Linx has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Linx coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Linx has a market cap of $43,179.00 and $11.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00760375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011471 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00029812 BTC.

Linx Profile

LINX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linx’s official website is mylinx.io . The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news . The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

