Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.
Shares of LIND stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93.
In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 6,900 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $113,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,075,310.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,852. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $2,851,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 597.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 362,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 132,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
