Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 6,900 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $113,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,075,310.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,852. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $2,851,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 597.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 362,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 132,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

