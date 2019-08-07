Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 14.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Lincoln National by 189.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 106,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 13.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $496,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,166 shares of company stock worth $1,785,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.