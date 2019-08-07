LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA) Shares Down 21.4%

LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA) dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02), approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.19 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.11%.

In other LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 news, insider Jean Medernach sold 10,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total value of £19,387.80 ($25,333.59).

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.