Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.51

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 25046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTRPA. BidaskClub cut Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 267.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 289.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.