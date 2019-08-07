Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.27 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. B. Riley upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

