Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.47 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.