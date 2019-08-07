LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.45% of LHC Group worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $1,707,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LHC Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $3,471,386.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,950,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $5,314,613 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $123.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.84 and a 52-week high of $129.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

