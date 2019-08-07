Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 3,285 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.72% of Daktronics worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Daktronics by 15.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 980,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 187,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

In other news, Chairman Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $60,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $280.76 million, a P/E ratio of -305.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.16 million. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.