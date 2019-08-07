Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 3,030 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil accounts for about 4.4% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIV opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

