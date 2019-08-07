Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Fluor Co. (NEW) comprises 2.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

In related news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $514,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez purchased 17,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLR opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

