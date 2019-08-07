Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys 3,717 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Lazard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.07% of Lazard worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,435,000 after acquiring an additional 189,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $56,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,239,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

