Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Total by 65.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39. Total SA has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

