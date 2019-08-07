Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,978 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

