Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,453 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $296.84 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $287.66 and a one year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $343.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.47.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,045.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.