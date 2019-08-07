Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,925 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $44,078,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,626,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after acquiring an additional 191,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after acquiring an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

