Ledyard National Bank Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9.3% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $2,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

