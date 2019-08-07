Ledyard National Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

