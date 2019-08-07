Ledyard National Bank Decreases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 92.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $63.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.