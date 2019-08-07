Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,235 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 5.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,366,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,940,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Adobe by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.70.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $286.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.41. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.