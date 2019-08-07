Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $7.72 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $77,259,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 101.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,184 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 816.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,139,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18,988.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 997,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,099,000 after acquiring an additional 992,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $191,010.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE SCHW opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

