Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after buying an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after buying an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,053 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $25,141,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,376,556.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 777,542 shares of company stock worth $15,212,641 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

