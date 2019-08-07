LANDMARK BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Trading 0.5% Higher

LANDMARK BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:LDKB) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29.

LANDMARK BANCOR/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; debit cards; and home equity, term, and personal loans, as well as lines of credit.

